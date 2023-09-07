MediaTek begins production of 3nm chips through TSMC, aiming for mass production in 2024

MediaTek has finally developed its first chip on the 3nm process through TSMC. That new processor brings significant improvements in speed and efficiency and should be available in devices starting 2024.

As processors get smaller in size, companies like MediaTek are there to cash in on it. The latest tech advancement is the 3nm process for mobile chips. That process is the smallest currently available, with Samsung already well into production. There are no 3nm chips built into widely available smartphones, though that’s likely to change within a year or two. The best available is a 4nm process which is used in the production of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and Gen 2.

MediaTek announced today that the company has successfully developed its first chip built on the 3nm process through TSMC. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company labels this process “N3,” with its “N5” being the previous generation. TSMC developed the 3nm process sometime after Samsung, which allowed MediaTek to jump on board and develop a processor with the help of the semiconductor firm.

The new 3nm chip will be used on a MediaTek Dimensity SoC, continuing the Dimensity namesake. The refined chip is expected to see an 18% increase in speed with a 32% power reduction. Logic density also increases by 60%, which essentially means a higher rating of computations. This is in comparison to the 5nm process, which skips the 4nm process entirely.

The new advancement will come to fruition sometime around 2024. MediaTek predicts devices will start launching with the new chip sometime in the second half of 2024, which gives the company around a year to refine and improve on the very new production process.

More on MediaTek: