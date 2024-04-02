Report: Galaxy S25 series sticks with Exynos and Snapdragon instead of its own chip

Samsung’s Galaxy S25 series is reportedly sticking with a mix of Snapdragon and Exynos chips, similar to the Galaxy S24 series, instead of the expected “unique” chip exclusively for Galaxy devices.

For the past several generations, Samsung has gone back and forth with its chip strategy on Galaxy flagships, often relying on a mix of its own Exynos chips as well as Snapdragon chips from Qualcomm. The Galaxy S23 series, for the first time, went all-in on Snapdragon chips, just before the Galaxy S24 series reverted back to a mix of the two.

According to Digitimes, Samsung will stick with that strategy going into 2025.

Galaxy S25 would use Exynos and Snapdragon chipsets depending on model and region, just like the S24 series.

That’s despite Samsung’s TM Roh having said in 2022 that the company was building its own chip for Galaxy devices. Later that year, a report pinpointed a 2025 timeline for Samsung to start using that “unique” chip.

More on Samsung:

Follow Ben: Twitter/X, Threads, and Instagram