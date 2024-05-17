 Skip to main content

ChatGPT rolling out Google Drive integration ‘over the coming weeks’ [U]

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | May 17 2024 - 9:53 am PT
0 Comments
chatgpt android

ChatGPT has started to add support for Google Drive integration, but it’s only for paying subscribers.

Update 5/17: OpenAI has just officially announced Google Drive and OneDrive integration in ChatGPT. The new integrations come with expanded data analysis capabilities that are powered by the GPT-4o model that was announced earlier this week.

OpenAI says:

Instead of downloading files to your desktop and then uploading them to ChatGPT, you can now add various file types directly from your Google Drive or Microsoft OneDrive. This allows ChatGPT to understand your Google Sheets, Docs, Slides, and Microsoft Excel, Word, and PowerPoint files more quickly. 

A video of Drive integration in action was also shared.

Prior to today’s announcement, leakers had spotted the feature early. Our original coverage of those leaks and early accounts of integration going live follows.

It was rumored earlier this month that ChatGPT would add support for Google Drive integration. Now, the feature has already started to roll out.

Kristi Hanes shared on Twitter/X that ChatGPT had started showing a prompt to “Connect Apps.” This leads to a second page where Google Drive and OneDrive can be connected. Apparently, this only appears for Enterprise users, rather than all users.

Other early looks at the feature showed that users will be able to “Add from Google Drive” on the attachment menu when running a prompt which then leads to a file picker from Drive.

It’s unclear what OpenAI has planned for this going forward, especially seeing as the company hasn’t formally announced this functionality,

At its I/O event this week, Google doubled down on Workspace integration as a key aspect of Gemini. While ChatGPT integration with Drive will likely bolster OpenAI’s product quite a bit, Google’s integration still goes much deeper with a side panel UI that allows Gemini AI to be used right alongside documents in Drive as well as in other products such as Gmail.

The new Gemini side panel in Google Drive

More on ChatGPT:

