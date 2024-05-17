Honor 200 teased ahead of launch later this month as specs leak

Following the debut of Magic 6 Pro globally earlier this year, the Honor 200 series is next in line for release and this week specs have leaked alongside an official teaser and launch date.

On Weibo, Honor has announced that it will launch the Honor 200 in China on May 27. Two devices will be launched, with Honor 200 and Honor 200 Pro. Both have near-identical designs, but with a raised camera on the Pro and a bigger front-facing camera cutout, presumably for better biometrics.

Honor has already opened up pre-orders of the new series on its website in China, but pricing and specs aren’t mentioned.

As GSMArena points out, though, leaker Digital Chat Station has shared some key details about the series. Apparently, both will include 50MP primary cameras with 50x telephoto (with the help of digital zoom). The Pro is shown specifically in the post, and battery capacity is mentioned at 5,200 mAh.

That launch date, though, is only for the release in China. There’s no official word on a global launch, but last year’s Honor 100 didn’t make it to the global market.

