 Skip to main content

Honor 200 teased ahead of launch later this month as specs leak

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | May 17 2024 - 7:46 am PT
0 Comments

Following the debut of Magic 6 Pro globally earlier this year, the Honor 200 series is next in line for release and this week specs have leaked alongside an official teaser and launch date.

On Weibo, Honor has announced that it will launch the Honor 200 in China on May 27. Two devices will be launched, with Honor 200 and Honor 200 Pro. Both have near-identical designs, but with a raised camera on the Pro and a bigger front-facing camera cutout, presumably for better biometrics.

Honor has already opened up pre-orders of the new series on its website in China, but pricing and specs aren’t mentioned.

As GSMArena points out, though, leaker Digital Chat Station has shared some key details about the series. Apparently, both will include 50MP primary cameras with 50x telephoto (with the help of digital zoom). The Pro is shown specifically in the post, and battery capacity is mentioned at 5,200 mAh.

That launch date, though, is only for the release in China. There’s no official word on a global launch, but last year’s Honor 100 didn’t make it to the global market.

More on Honor:

Follow Ben: Twitter/XThreads, and Instagram

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

honor

honor
Honor 200

Honor 200

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a Senior Editor for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Google Pixel Watch 2

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch 2.

samsung galaxy s24 ultra

Reserve Galaxy S24

Reserve the Galaxy S24 series for free and get a $50 credit, no obligation required.

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing