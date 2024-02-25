Honor Magic 6 Pro launches globally with AI features, 180MP zoom camera, more

At MWC 2024, Honor is launching the Magic 6 Pro globally alongside a bunch of clever new AI features. Here’s what you need to know.

The Honor Magic 6 Pro, which launched in China over a month ago, is now debuting globally. The device, to recap, has a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, a 6.8-inch 2880×1280 120Hz display, Android 14 with Honor’s MagicOS 8, and up to 1TB of storage and up to 16GB of RAM. It’s a powerhouse by all measurements, and has some standout specs too.

The camera setup, for instance, has a pretty standard 50MP sensor for the main and ultrawide cameras, but uses a 180MP sensor for zoom shots with a 2.5x periscope lens. There’s also a 50MP front-facing camera and DoF for secure face unlock.

The Honor Magic 6 Pro also has a 5,600 mAh battery using improved silicon carbon tech. This allows for charging in extreme cold and more power storage in a smaller capacity. Despite the mammoth power pack, the Magic 6 Pro is just 8.9mm thick. Charging comes in at 80W wired and 66W wireless.

The Magic 6 Pro’s display is also covered up by “NanoCrystal Shield,” a new glass that Honor says is 10 times stronger when dropped compared to what was used previously. A silicone nitride coating on the glass also supposedly improves scratch resistance considerably. The display itself also has a wild 4320Hz PWM refresh rate which should be fantastic for those sensitive to that aspect of OLED displays.

At MWC, Honor is also showing off the new AI features of Magic 6 Pro. These AI features include “Magic Capsule,” which “[grants] users instant access to essential resources and [eliminates] the need to navigate through multiple apps for maximum productivity and efficiency.”

“Magic Portal,” meanwhile, offers some really cool on-device AI for the Android side of things.

Honor explains that the feature can recognize addresses in a text message and offer to bring that information to Google Maps. You can just long-press a message and drag it to an app, with AI determining what the appropriate action is.

In social apps, it can also bring details directly to an online search. Honor adds that, like Google’s new Circle to Search, AI will be able to recognize items on screen and help users find those items through online shopping portals. To do this, you’ll long-press and image and drag it to the “Magic Portal” on the side of the screen.

The Honor Magic 6 Pro will be available in Europe and other global regions in the coming weeks. Pricing starts at €1,299.

Alongside its new flagship, Honor also announced the Magic Pad 9, its latest Android tablet, and the Honor MagicBook Pro 16, an Intel Core Ultra-powered laptop. A notable, impressive feature of the two is the ability to put apps from Windows on the tablet, but on top of Android, which looks absolutely wild in the demos we’ve seen so far.

The Honor Magic V2 RSR built with Porsche Design, meanwhile, runs a whopping €2,699, €700 more than the regular model.

Note: Honor paid for travel and accommodations for 9to5Google at MWC, but had no input on editorial content.