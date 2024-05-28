YouTube Playables seeing wider availability, 75+ games now offered

Following initial testing last year, YouTube is expanding its “Playables” on Android, iOS, and the web.

Playables are free lightweight games that can be accessed inside YouTube on the mobile apps and desktop web. Google calls them a “fun, interactive way to experience YouTube.”

They might appear as a carousel in the Home feed, while you’ll also find them in the Explore navigation drawer. It’s located just underneath the Podcasts hub at the bottom. Additionally, you can save Playables and have them appear in the You tab below Your movies & TV.

If you have YouTube Premium, your current video will continue to play in the background and game audio will be muted. Otherwise, audio from the game will take over if you’re a free user.

Above each Playable are controls that let you exit, un/mute audio, save, and access an overflow menu.

There are over 75 games available, including “Angry Birds Showdown,” “Cut The Rope,” and “Trivia Crack.” Categories include Action, Sports, Brain & Puzzle, Arcade, RPG & Strategy, Board & Card, Trivia & Word, and Simulation.

YouTube says the “Playables experiment” is expanding to more people in the US, Great Britain, Canada, and Australia starting today. It will be “widening availability to more users over the coming months.”