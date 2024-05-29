 Skip to main content

The Galaxy Ring’s FCC registration is official, complete with pictures

Avatar for Andrew Romero  | May 29 2024 - 8:31 am PT
1 Comment

The Galaxy Ring is still technically under wraps, though that hasn’t meant limited previews haven’t been available. In a new FCC filing for the Galaxy Ring, Samsung has included a couple of key details and images regarding some of its ring sizes.

During MWC 2024, the Galaxy Ring debuted in a very limited capacity to a few publications. That meant we were able to get a close look at the upcoming wearable from Samsung, though no one was allowed to power it on – if these pre-release models were even capable.

That debut showcased nine different ring sizes, which has been corroborated as more leaks have bubbled to the surface. What wasn’t available during that preview was the idea that Samsung may be prepping to lock the Galaxy Ring’s features behind a paywall, something we didn’t expect the company to do. Smartwatches that have come before it bear no subscription cost, even for upcoming Galaxy AI features – we hope.

In the latest FCC filing, some of the Galaxy Ring’s sizes are shown off, paired with a ruler to indicate how large they actually are (via Droid Life). The rings are numerically modeled, starting with SM-Q503 at what looks like the largest size according to the included model similarity letter. Each size comes with a different model number and are as follows: SM-Q503, SM-Q502, SM-Q501, SM-Q500, SM-Q509, SM-Q508, SM-Q507, SM-Q506, SM-Q505.

Droid Life
Droid Life

It looks as though these images have been removed or are, at the very least, now hidden.

It’s also worth noting that the sizing will start at ring size 5 and go up to size 12, though model SM-Q503 is unaccounted for in that graph and may be a size 13 or simply be a placeholder. The largest two look to carry a 22.5mAh battery cell with an 18.5mAh cell and a 17.0mAh cell following down the list.

Samsung charging dock for the Galaxy Ring is also displayed in the Galaxy Ring’s FCC filing. It’ll carry a square silhouette with a detachable USB port – likely USB-C. Each charger has a different model number and may vary in size depending on the corresponding ring size purchased.

Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy Ring in July alongside new watches and foldables.

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Samsung

Samsung

Samsung is a technology conglomerate based out o…
Samsung Galaxy Ring

Samsung Galaxy Ring

Author

Avatar for Andrew Romero Andrew Romero

Andrew Romero's favorite gear

Google Pixel 7 Pro

Google Pixel 7 Pro
Pixel Watch

Pixel Watch

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing