 Skip to main content

Samsung is bringing these AI features to Galaxy Watch with Wear OS 5 update

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | May 29 2024 - 5:00 am PT
1 Comment

After making AI a heavy focus of the Galaxy S24 series earlier this year, Samsung has just announced that it will bring AI features to the Galaxy Watch series with an upcoming update based on Wear OS 5.

As teased earlier this year, Samsung will be bringing AI to the Galaxy Watch. Specifically, this will come in the form of half a dozen health features which, apparently, will be leveraging AI.

Samsung explains:

Samsung has been on a mission to deliver an advanced health and wellness experience, starting by utilizing meaningful and actionable insights to help you gain a better understanding of your health patterns. Now, by combining Galaxy AI with Samsung Health, new health features will provide more comprehensive health insights, along with motivational encouragement to help you improve your daily wellness.

So what will these new features actually do? Samsung notes that the features will include the following.

Energy Score will analyze your overall health metrics (sleep, activity, heart rate) to help give you a summary of your current condition. Meanwhile Wellness Tips will give you insights and “motivational tips” to reach your goals using your health data. Sleep Indicators will be added to Sleep Score to offer “precise analysis” of your sleep including how much you moved while sleeping, your heart and respiratory rate, and sleep latency. Workout Routine will be able to use your health data to combine exercises to fit your personal workout needs and goals, while Race will offer motivation when comparing outdoor runs or bike rides that you’ve taken along the same path. Finally, Aerobic/Anaerobic Threshold Heart Rate Zone Metrics and Functional Power Threshold can “quickly analyze performance.”

Samsung says that all of these features will be available to all Wear OS-based Galaxy Watch models starting with the One UI 6 Watch update. That update is set to use Wear OS 5, which Google just announced earlier this month.

Samsung adds that the update will launch in beta in June.

More on Samsung:

Follow Ben: Twitter/XThreads, and Instagram

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Samsung

Samsung

Samsung is a technology conglomerate based out o…
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Samsung Galaxy Watch 6

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a Senior Editor for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Google Pixel Watch 2

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch 2.

samsung galaxy s24 ultra

Reserve Galaxy S24

Reserve the Galaxy S24 series for free and get a $50 credit, no obligation required.

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing