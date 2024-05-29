Samsung is bringing these AI features to Galaxy Watch with Wear OS 5 update

After making AI a heavy focus of the Galaxy S24 series earlier this year, Samsung has just announced that it will bring AI features to the Galaxy Watch series with an upcoming update based on Wear OS 5.

As teased earlier this year, Samsung will be bringing AI to the Galaxy Watch. Specifically, this will come in the form of half a dozen health features which, apparently, will be leveraging AI.

Samsung explains:

Samsung has been on a mission to deliver an advanced health and wellness experience, starting by utilizing meaningful and actionable insights to help you gain a better understanding of your health patterns. Now, by combining Galaxy AI with Samsung Health, new health features will provide more comprehensive health insights, along with motivational encouragement to help you improve your daily wellness.

So what will these new features actually do? Samsung notes that the features will include the following.

Energy Score will analyze your overall health metrics (sleep, activity, heart rate) to help give you a summary of your current condition. Meanwhile Wellness Tips will give you insights and “motivational tips” to reach your goals using your health data. Sleep Indicators will be added to Sleep Score to offer “precise analysis” of your sleep including how much you moved while sleeping, your heart and respiratory rate, and sleep latency. Workout Routine will be able to use your health data to combine exercises to fit your personal workout needs and goals, while Race will offer motivation when comparing outdoor runs or bike rides that you’ve taken along the same path. Finally, Aerobic/Anaerobic Threshold Heart Rate Zone Metrics and Functional Power Threshold can “quickly analyze performance.”

Samsung says that all of these features will be available to all Wear OS-based Galaxy Watch models starting with the One UI 6 Watch update. That update is set to use Wear OS 5, which Google just announced earlier this month.

Samsung adds that the update will launch in beta in June.

More on Samsung:

Follow Ben: Twitter/X, Threads, and Instagram