Samsung’s next Galaxy launch event reportedly takes place July 10 in Paris

Samsung is gearing up for a pretty big Summer launch event, with a new report pinpointing the next Galaxy Unpacked event for July 10.

Rumors have been floating around for a couple of months now that Samsung would be hosting a launch event in July for its next batch of Galaxy devices, but a specific date was never mentioned.

SamMobile now claims that the launch date in question will be July 10.

That date, a Wednesday, lines up perfectly with Samsung’s usual pattern even though it is a couple of weeks early compared to the year prior. That said, Samsung has good reason for moving things up a couple of weeks – the location.

According to this report, Samsung will host its next Galaxy Unpacked event in Paris, France.

That’s also the location of the 2024 Olympics, so getting things wrapped up well ahead of the torch’s lighting is definitely in Samsung’s best interest. The Olympics begin on July 26. That also lines up well with Samsung’s usual sponsoring of the Olympic Games, as the company has created special-edition devices numerous times for the Games.

Last year, Samsung hosted its foldable launch event from South Korea.

Samsung’s July 10 event is expected to see the debut of the Galaxy Ring, new foldables, and more. The Galaxy Watch 7, new tablets, and more could be incoming. There’s also a good chance Samsung introduces its first Snapdragon-powered laptop at the event.

If this July 10 date is legitimate, Samsung will likely be making some official announcements by the end of May.

