You can’t replace or charge the battery on Chipolo’s Android Find My Device card tracker

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | May 30 2024 - 4:15 am PT
5 Comments
chipolo find my device android

Chipolo is making some of the only trackers for Android’s new Find My Device network, but you should know that the Card Point won’t let you replace the battery when it runs out.

The Chipolo One Point and Card Point both work with Android’s new Find My Device network and have started shipping to early buyers. The trackers are set up with Fast Pair and connect to Google’s network of Android phones to help you find lost items with ease.

However, the Chipolo Card Point will simply stop working for good when its battery runs out.

Unlike the Chipolo One Point, Apple AirTag, and many other trackers, the battery on this tracker simply cannot be replaced or recharged. Chipolo says it should last “at least” two years, but after that, the tracker just ceases to work. In the user manual, Chipolo directly says:

2-year non-replaceable battery (lasts at least 2 years, renewal options available.

After those two years, Chipolo will let you send back your now-dead tracker for a replacement at 50% off. You can register the device upon purchasing to get that discount, and Chipolo will send you a code when the two-year timeline nears its end. There’s also a QR code for this program included in the box.

The Chipolo One Point, meanwhile uses a simple CR2032 battery which can be replaced by popping off the top cover.

Chipolo Card Point user manual
Chipolo Card Point replacement coupon

This isn’t new, and applied to Chipolo’s previous card trackers, but it’s a shame that it still hasn’t changed on this latest model.

The thin form factor does certainly make it different to offer a replaceable battery, but other brands have shown that rechargeable batteries are entirely possible. Pebblebee, which makes a Card tracker for the Find My Device network, includes a recharging kit with the tracker. Nomad, meanwhile, just launched a super clever new card tracker that uses Qi and MagSafe to recharge. That one only works with Apple’s network, though. Chipolo’s method also seemingly leads to longer battery life, as the Nomad tracker is only rated for a few months, while Pebblebee claims you’ll only need to charge every 18 months or so.

Will this change in the future? Hopefully, but it’s something that eager buyers should absolutely keep in mind in the meantime.

