 Skip to main content

Android’s Find My Device app may soon add biometric unlock

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | May 28 2024 - 8:15 am PT
1 Comment

The Find My Device app on Android may soon be getting a big upgrade, as it prepares support for biometric unlock.

For a long time, the point of the Find My Device app on Android was solely to locate your lost smartphone, tablet, or someone else’s Android device. As such, it wasn’t used particularly often, and also made sense to be locked down more than most other apps. By default, the app requires you to enter your Google account whenever you open it, or just leave it unlocked.

As spotted by Android Authority, a new update to the app may allow users to lock the app behind biometric unlock, making it easier to access while still remaining secure.

The change was enabled manually in the app, though it’s unclear what app version was used. Google hasn’t updated the Find My Device app since early April, so at the very least it’s a bit odd that this is only surfacing now.

It does seem likely, though, that the change was delivered via Google Play Services, as the same report also brings out that Google is making progress on its new “Remote Lock” menu. This was announced at Google I/O and will roll out “later this year.”

Whatever the case, it’s good to see Google doubling down on these features. Lost devices are no fun and, thanks to the ongoing rollout of the Find My Device network and the new AirTag-like trackers hitting the market, Android users are getting a ton of useful new options.

More on Find My Device:

Follow Ben: Twitter/XThreads, and Instagram

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Android

Android

Breaking news for Android. Get the latest on app…
Find My Device

Find My Device

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a Senior Editor for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Google Pixel Watch 2

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch 2.

samsung galaxy s24 ultra

Reserve Galaxy S24

Reserve the Galaxy S24 series for free and get a $50 credit, no obligation required.

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing