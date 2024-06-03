 Skip to main content

YouTube TV bug makes it look like you’re not watching live

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Jun 3 2024 - 12:37 pm PT
There’s a bug for some YouTube TV users that’s causing the app to show content in a way that it appears you’re not watching live, even though you are.

YouTube TV, like most other live TV services nowadays, lets you rewind live content to catch something you missed, but then lets you skip back to live content. To signify if what you’re watching is live, a “Live” icon is placed above the timeline. When content is live, it’s supposed to be red and, when it’s not, it turns gray.

However, that functionality is broken for many right now.

As spotted by YouTube TV users on Reddit recently, there’s a relatively widespread bug that’s showing the “Live” icon in YouTube TV as gray at all times. We’re seeing the issue on Google TV, and others have reported it across Apple TV, Roku, Samsung TVs, and more.

This doesn’t mean that content isn’t live, it is, but rather it just seems to be a UI bug. Google hasn’t confirmed any fix for this problem, but the company has acknowledged it on Reddit.

