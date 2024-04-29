 Skip to main content

YouTube TV starting to roll out Multiview on Android phones, tablets

Avatar for Abner Li  | Apr 29 2024 - 2:05 pm PT
Last month, YouTube TV brought Multiview to the iOS app and it’s soon rolling out on Android. 

YouTube TV introduced Multiview as a preview in March of 2023 for smart TVs and streaming devices. Availability slowly expanded, especially for NFL Sunday Ticket, in subsequent months.

This grid view officially came to the iPhone and iPad a year after that, and Google tells us today that the first subscribers should expect it on Android later today. It’s certainly sooner than the “coming months” that was previously quoted.

This is coming to Android phones and tablets with users able to watch up to four pre-selected livestreams. (Build a Multiview was announced for televisions earlier this year, but availability is still limited.)

Behind-the-scenes, Multiview can work on any device and does not require “high-powered equipment” because the intensive processing is handled on YouTube’s servers. Your device only sees one live feed (instead of two to four individual ones). That said, YouTube, which leveraged its existing live streaming technology, is taking a staggered approach. For the most part, it’s limited to sports content.

On Android, users can find Multiviews in the “Home” tab. Upon launch, tap a desired stream to hear audio with a white highlight noting your selection.

Make sure you have the latest version of YouTube TV (8.17) for Android installed.

