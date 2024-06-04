How to sign up for the Google Home Public Preview and test new features

Google allows users to test out new Google Home features in something called a “Public Preview.” Signing up gets you early access to the newest version of the Home app and new features as they become available. Here’s how to join the list to join the Google Home app’s Public Preview.

The new Google Home app is a complete overhaul of the previous version. It brings a new UI, better device organization, and an easier camera management page. Overall, it boasts an easier and more thoughtful experience than the Google Home we’ve come to be reluctantly used to.

It has almost been two years since Google revealed the new design and rolled out the Public Preview of Google Home. That program continues to be in use as Google introduces new features available in the preview before becoming publicly available.

Anyone is able to sign up for the program. Initially, Google was only allowing a certain number of people who requested access, though as time has gone Google seems to drop the request process feature and has moved onto a simple join button, which means quick access.

How to sign up for the Google Home Public Preview

Signing up is the first step in order to getting an invite for the preview version. To do so, you just need an active Google Account.

On your device, head to the Google Home app. Tap Settings. In the General section, tap Public Preview. Tap Join Public Preview.

That’s it! The Google Home app will notify you when the Public Preview is available to install on your device, which should be very quick. You can always leave the program, too, if you so wish.

What features are available in the Public Preview?

Since the launch of Google’s new redesigned app, the Public Preview is no longer the one way to get access to the new UI. Rather, there are a few features that can only be accessed via the program.

Favorites widget

A new favorites widget on Android is the newest feature Google Home has added to the Public Preview. The tool is pretty straightforward. Adding the favorites widget to your homescreen will let you choose specific controls to be accessed quickly. The widget allows for some fine-tuning with the edit button in the top corner.

Wear OS functionality

Another reason to join the Public Preview is the ability to get new Wear OS Google Home functions before they’re fully available. At this time, there are no new Wear OS features that are limited to the preview, though Google has made it clear future releases will hit the preview first.

Garage door detection

In the US and Canada, Google home has a garage door detection feature that can be tied into your home system. By using a Nest camera, you’ll get alerts when your garage is left open, is opened, or is closed.

Script editor

The script editor is by far one of the coolest Google Home features, and it’s only available in the preview. Users are able to script and edit their own automation to implement into their homes. The program has limitless potential and brings an entirely new side to customization in Google Home. It’s still stuck in preview for now.

Overall, there’s a lot offered in the Google Home Public Preview. Joining is easy and pretty fast these days. Just be sure to report any feedback to Google as you come across features you love or hate.

