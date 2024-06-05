 Skip to main content

Gorilla Glass ‘7i’ improves drop and scratch protection for mid-range Android phones

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Jun 5 2024 - 8:08 am PT
Corning’s Gorilla Glass is used throughout the mobile industry to protect displays, but more affordable devices often end up using older versions. Today, Corning has introduced “Gorilla Glass 7i” which is focused on bringing better protection to affordable devices.

In a post today, Corning announced that Gorilla Glass “7i” will be available soon. The company says this new glass is designed to compete with other lithium aluminosilicate glass options in affordable products. Gorilla Glass 7i, Corning VP David Velasquez explains, will provide “advanced toughness for value and intermediate devices at an affordable price point.”

But how durable is it really?

According to “lab tests,” Gorilla Glass 7i can handle drops of up to one meter onto asphalt, where competing glass options would break at half that height. Corning also claims that 7i is twice as scratch-resistant as those competing options.

In Corning lab tests, Gorilla Glass 7i survived drops of up to one meter on surfaces replicating asphalt. Competitive lithium aluminosilicate glass from other manufacturers typically failed when dropped from half a meter or less. Additionally, Gorilla Glass 7i is up to two times more scratch resistant than competitive lithium aluminosilicate cover glasses.   

Presumably, Gorilla Glass 7i will start to pop up in places where Gorilla Glass 3 and other older versions of Gorilla Glass are still being used.

Oppo, apparently, will be the first to use Gorilla Glass 7i in one of its upcoming releases.

