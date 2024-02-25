 Skip to main content

Motorola will use Corning Gorilla Glass in all of its smartphones starting this year

Feb 25 2024
In a new deal announced this week at MWC, Motorola will begin using Corning Gorilla Glass across all of its smartphones going forward.

Gorilla Glass has been somewhat of a standard among Android phones for the past several years, but it’s not the only option. Especially on mid-range and budget focused phones, other types of glass are reasonably common, “Dragontail” being a frequent choice.

For 2024 at least, though, Motorola is commiting to using exclusively Gorilla Glass on its smartphones. There’s no word on exactly which types will be used, but in a briefing MWC, Gorilla Glass 5 and Gorilla Glass Victus 2 were specifically demoed. 

Motorola explains:

At Motorola, we’re dedicated to delivering cutting-edge technology, and ensuring it is accessible across all franchises. Today, to further our commitment to durability, we’re excited to announce that the entire 2024 portfolio of Motorola devices will feature Corning Gorilla Glass, starting in the second half of this year. 

This won’t have much of an effect on Motorola’s higher-end smartphones which largely already use Gorilla Glass in one form or another. But on the company’s cheapest devices, this should result in better scratch and drop resistance, which is great news. 

Beyond that, Motorola also announced Smart Connect at MWC. The new software allows Motorola and Lenovo devices to connect to Lenovo PCs with the ability to use a PC’s keyboard across both devices, sync notifications, sync the clipboard, and use a phone or tablet as a webcam or hotspot. Smart Connect launches in the “coming months.”

Ben Schoon

Ben is a Senior Editor for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

