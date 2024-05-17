Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 reportedly improves display crease with thicker glass

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip has seen some big changes since its inception, but the display crease has remained a hurdle with the design. According to a new report, though, Samsung has plans to improve the display crease on the Galaxy Z Flip 6.

The upcoming generation of Samsung foldables has leaked quite a lot already and there are some improvements to the Galaxy Z Flip 6 in store. There have been rumors of improved cameras, titanium, an Exynos variant, an even-bigger outer display, and a much bigger battery too.

Now, it’s been reported that the display crease on Galaxy Z Flip 6 will improve.

The Elec says that Samsung plans to use a thicker version of its ultra-thin glass on the Galaxy Z Flip 6. This would be the only change on the new model in terms of the display, with the thickness going from 30μm to 50μm. That minor change, though, is apparently enough to lessen the display crease.

Will this make the crease invisible? Probably not. But given we’ve seen this aspect get better on the Galaxy Z Fold series over time but not so much on the Flip, any improvement is more than welcome.

Thicker ultra-thin glass would apparently also improve the hardness, and possibly the durability, of the glass. Apparently, bigger changes to the crease and the hinge are set to come in the Galaxy Z Flip 7 next year, including perhaps making the glass even thicker.

Samsung is expected to launch its new foldables in July.

