Galaxy Z Flip 6 reportedly gets an Exynos variant as titanium may come to foldables

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Mar 25 2024 - 9:36 am PT
1 Comment
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5

Samsung is reportedly preparing to outfit its Galaxy foldables with titanium, but the Galaxy Z Flip 6 may also be moving to an Exynos chipset in some variants.

Rumors have been floating around over the past couple of weeks regarding changes coming in this next foldable generation, especially around the Galaxy Z Flip 6. Multiple tipsters including @kro_roe are claiming that the Galaxy Z Flip 6 could adopt an Exynos variant in addition to Snapdragon.

That’d be a first for the Galaxy Z series, which has always been Snapdragon-only globally.

As with the Galaxy S series, this would depend on region, and it may also come with the arrival of an option for a Galaxy Z Flip 6 with 12GB of RAM too. Prior models have only offered 8GB of RAM. 256GB and 512GB storage variants would remain available.

Beyond that, Galaxy Z Flip 6 may also upgrade the cover screen to 120Hz.

The Galaxy Z Flip 5 brought a major upgrade to the outer display, but it came with the trade-off of being only a 60Hz panel. That was in contrast to the Motorola Razr+, which had a 120Hz outer display that felt smoother to use.

Finally, some tipsters have been reporting that Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 will both adopt titanium as the Galaxy S24 Ultra did earlier this year. This claim doesn’t have as much backing it up, though, so we’d take it with a grain of salt. In fact, the account that’s been mentioning this, @Tech_Reve, has mysteriously disappeared from Twitter/X in the past couple of days.

In any case, it’d certainly be a nice addition, and it would somewhat line up with the idea of an “Ultra” version of the Galaxy Z Fold 6.

Samsung’s next foldables are expected to arrive in July.

