Star Wars Hunters doesn’t run on Android foldables, but it does on the Logitech G Cloud

Star Wars Hunters is a brand new MMO on Android’s Google Play Store. The game benefits from a larger display, but it is shockingly not available on any foldable Android phones. Instead, it runs perfectly well on the Logitech G Cloud.

Foldables have exploded in popularity for a few reasons, all of which revolve around having a much larger screen. That lends itself to a device that can handle more information on its display, as well as one that can present mobile games on a bigger stage. Phones like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 were advertised with gaming in mind, and it packs the power to handle mobile games effortlessly.

A new game that pits teams of characters from the Star Wars universe against each other just released on the Play Store, developed by Zynga. Star Wars Hunters is an MMO with two teams of five players facing each other on an arena-like map. It’s fun and something a lot of players like myself have been waiting for on Android.

As intriguing as it is, there’s a small problem. The genre of phones that lends itself to gaming so well is not part of the list of available devices supported by the game. We’ve checked the Galaxy Z Fold 5, Pixel Fold, and OnePlus Open for the option to download Star Wars Hunters, with no success, even though other Android phones have no problem. The listing just isn’t there.

It’s a little boggling as to why the developer would leave out a subsection of device in it’s entirety. It’s obviously more effort to develop a game for a larger and odd aspect ratio, though it doesn’t seem as if it’s been attempted on any mainstream foldable on the market.

Interestingly enough, it has been released to the Logitech G Cloud, a cloud gaming-based handheld that runs Android. Because of that, it happens to run Play Store games pretty well, and Star Wars Hunters runs pretty well, natively. I picked up the G Cloud out of curiosity because using a controller add-on for most phones is painful, especially for titles that utilize the right thumbstick. The G Cloud, on the other hand, is one of the most comfortable thin handhelds out there right now.

Star Wars Hunters is days old at the time of writing, and it’ll likely only get better as more is added. Ideally, that means it’ll become available for foldable Android devices soon.