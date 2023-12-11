Samsung revives $1,000 trade-in deal for the Z Fold 5, bringing it down to $650

Black Friday has come and gone, but that doesn’t mean Samsung is done with discounts. The Galaxy Z Fold 5 is currently down to $650 in Samsung’s latest deal, with certain trade-ins boosted to $1,000.

Samsung is running a pretty big sale right now, rivaling what it offered for Black Friday and pre-season deal events. The biggest takeaway in all of this is that the company is offering up to $1,000 in trade-in credit for the Galaxy Z Fold 5, a device that can easily sit over $2,000.

Today, Samsung is cutting the base price of the Galaxy Z Fold 5 to $1,650 for the 256GB model. The 512GB model sits at $1,799 and the 1TB version remains at the same original price of $2,160. With that initial deal, a boosted trade-in credit goes a lot further and gets you a potentially solid deal – if you have the right phone.

As the trend goes, Samsung prefers you to trade in devices made by the company itself. That would include the Galaxy Z Fold 4, Fold 3, and S23 series. Those phones will give you the biggest return in credit. Another way to get the maximum amount is by trading a newer iPhone in. An iPhone 13 Pro Max is eligible for the $1,000 credit.

Below is a table with the devices that trigger the $1,000 bonus and others that still have reasonably enhanced values.

Traded device Boosted value Original value Galaxy Z Fold 4 $1,000 $405 Galaxy Z Fold 3 $1,000 $290 Galaxy Z Fold 2 $800 $225 Galaxy S23 Ultra $1,000 $480 Galaxy S23+ $800 $340 iPhone 14 Pro Max $1,000 $525 iPhone 13 Pro Max $1,000 $430 Pixel Fold $800 $800 Pixel 7 Pro $600 $255

Samsung’s trade-in values outside of events are abysmal. It hasn’t always been that way, and there’s an argument to be made that Samsung purposefully lowers it’s general values so it can boost them during events for a wider appeal. However, these boosted credits are good valuations for most of the devices listed.

That especially becomes true if you own an older Galaxy Z Fold 3 or Z Fold 2 and want to get the most out of them to upgrade to the newest version. The Galaxy Z Fold 2 is running low on Android updates left, which is another reason to consider an upgrade.

Even the Pixel 7 Pro gets a reasonable value in the list, considering they were introduced over a year ago at a price of $899. That’s a $300 difference in two years, but it’s better than only $255, which is what Samsung wants to offer under normal circumstances.

At the max amount of $1,000, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 gets as low as $650, which is an excellent deal.

How long will these bonuses last?

Unfortunately, that price looks to only be around for today, with Samsung changing the price of the Galaxy Z Fold 5 tomorrow, raising the deal floor to $799 with a $100 e-certificate and storage upgrade.

Samsung doesn’t plan on changing the boosted credit values, though, meaning you’re still going to see higher returns on devices you may want to trade up until December 17. It’s only the base price that seems to be changing in the meantime.

What about other phones?

Samsung is offering discounts on its other devices, but they won’t be eligible for such a massive trade-in credit. The Galaxy Z Flip 5 is seeing raised credits on trade-ins up to $600. That brings it to a minimum of $399, which is also a fantastic deal.

Samsung’s Galaxy S23 Ultra is getting the same treatment, with up to $800 in boosted trade-in credit. If you trade an eligible device, the S23 Ultra gets down to $399 as well.

All of the above flash deals will be available until December 17, with the exception of the Galaxy Z Fold 5 at its lowest price today only. A $1,000 trade-in boost is a genuine steal for some devices like older Galaxy foldables and even an older Pixel phone. If you’re looking to upgrade to one of the best foldable currently available, it looks like this is the best opportunity yet.