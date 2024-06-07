Deals: Galaxy S24 Ultra unlocked $250 off, Google’s Matter Nest Thermostat $100, 85-inch Google Smart TV $800 off, more

Friday’s deals have arrived and they are headlined with another notable chance to score the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra unlocked at $250 off – pricing kicks off from $1,050. From there, we move over to the now Matter-equipped Google Nest Thermostat down at $100 to join some big-time price drops on Google smart TVs now sitting at Amazon all-time low pricing and ongoing Galaxy Watch 6 Classic deals. Head below for a closer look at today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra unlocked at $250 off

After first landing back on Amazon in January, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra has since become the most popular Android smartphone out there and the deals have been flying. While we did see some major trade-in offers as part of the Samsung Discover Sale (and the Father’s Day offers right now), the straight up cash discounts directly from Samsung can’t quite compete with the $250 price drops we are now tracking at Amazon. The Ultra flagship handset is starting from $1,049.99 shipped for the 256GB model and $1,169.99 shipped for the 512GB. That’s $250 off, matching our previous mention, and well below the $120 in savings you’ll find direct from Samsung right now.

Just keep in mind here folks that while Amazon is indeed offering far better straight up cash deals on both configurations, if you’re going to trade a device in, there’s up to $750 in value up for grabs directly from Samsung. You can also bundle in a wearable or some earbuds at up to $215 off.

Google’s Nest Thermostat with Matter down at $100 in all colors

Joining the ongoing Google Summer Sale and all of its smart cameras we spotted on sale yesterday, Amazon and Best Buy are now offering the latest Google Nest Thermostat down at $99.99 shipped. This is a regularly $130 smart thermostat seeing a solid $30 price drop to match our previous mention and land at the lowest we can find. This deal comes within $12 of the Amazon all-time low, within $10 of the Black Friday sale price, and a notable chance to land any one of the four color options on sale.

While the Google Nest Thermostat might not be the newest intelligent temperature and HVAC controller on the market, it remains one the most attractive for me, and it saw some notable upgrades last year by way of Matter support. This means it will play nice with the rest of the Matter gear in your ecosystem, including Apple HomeKit-focused pieces, while retaining its integration with the Nest family of products.

TCL’s originally $2,500 85-inch 120Hz AirPlay 2 mini-LED Google TV now at $1,300

We have seen some notable deals on the new 2024 TV lineups from brand’s like TCL, Hisense, LG, and others, but if you ask me, the real value is in the 2023 releases at this point. Case in point, Amazon and Best Buy are now offering the TCL 85-inch QM8 QLED 4K Smart mini-LED Google TV down at $1,399.99 shipped. This model debuted last spring at $2,500 and has, over the last few months, been carrying a regular price at $1,700. That means you’re scoring an 85-inch mini-LED Google TV at $800 or 48% under the price you would have paid for it at this time last year. Head below for the details and an even more affordable 85-incher.

While at $100 under the lead deal today’s offer on the slightly less premium TCL 85-inch Q7 QLED 4K Smart Google TV might not be worth it for some, but savings are savings if you ask me. This one was going for $1,900 at this time last year and is now sitting at a new $1,299.99 shipped Amazon all-time low. You’re not getting the mini-LED support here, but it still has a 120Hz refresh rate, Apple AirPlay 2 action, Google Assistant built-in, and two HDMI 2.1 inputs for $100 less than today’s lead deal.

Galaxy Watch 6 Classic now starts from $330 in both colors

Yesterday we spotted the entry-level Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 with straight up$100 price drops (some styles and colors are still live). But I mentioned it then, and I’ll say again, the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is my personal favorite. Today at Amazon we are tracking $70 price drops on the black and silver 43mm variants at $329.99 shipped. While we have seen some wild and fleeting price drops on the over-sized 47mm model in silver for less – that deal tends to come and go, leaves you with what I would consider a less attractive grey band, and is, in many case, too large for your average wrist (in my opinion). Today’s deal gives you the option to land either size and in black or sliver at $10 under the current sale price directly from Samsung and Best Buy.

Samsung 2024 Smart Monitors with real-time Galaxy Watch health tracking…now up to 15% off with $300 in FREE credit, more

Alongside the up to $300 in FREE credit Samsung is throwing in on its new monitors, it is now offering up to 15% in straight up price drops when you buy more than one. Add any two of the new monitors on this page to your cart, and the prices will automatically drop below the MSRPs – this delivers the first straight up deals and as much as $130 in savings (on each monitor).

The new Samsung monitors are ready to go now! As you might have expected the more pricey the monitor, the higher the FREE credit. The new 32-inch Odyssey OLED G8 (G80SD) 4K UHD 240Hz 0.03ms Smart Gaming Monitor comes with a $300 credit, while the 32-inch Smart Monitor M8 (M80D) includes a $150 credit, for example. Everything awaits right here.

The Smart Monitor lineup is jam packed with more enhanced entertainment features that lets you work hard and play hard.

The Odyssey lineup brings a next-level experience with its new OLED Glare Free and OLED Safeguard+ technologies.

The ViewFinity lineup boosts connectivity to create a complete workstation.

Get even more details right here…

Google Summer sale now live!

Google has now kicked off a wide-ranging summer sale, discounting just about every piece of gear in its current-generation lineup. From the latest Pixel watches to Pixel 8 Pro, and its current foldable handset to the Google Pixel tabs, there’s up to $500 (or more) in savings at the ready here today. As detailed in our coverage at 9to5Google, the deepest deal here has the Google Pixel Fold on sale for $1,299 shipped at Amazon and Best Buy – it will drop to $1,199 if you connect with a carrier via Best Buy. That’s a straight up $500 price drop off the regular $1,799 unlocked list and the lowest price we can find. It is also matching the lowest price we have tracked at Amazon, landing at $100 under the 2023 Black Friday price and marking only the third time it is has been this low there. Check out our hands-on review for a complete breakdown on the Google Pixel Fold. However, it, along with the deals we are now tracking on the latest Google Pixel 8 and 8 Pro handsets, can also deliver a huge deal on the new Google Pixel 8a when you bundle up. Head below for the details.

You can buy a discounted Pixel 8, 8 Pro, or Fold and get 50% off the Pixel 8a. This brings the 128GB mid-ranger to $249.50 alongside $50 in Google Store credit – add both phones to your cart.

The 128GB Pixel Tablet is $80 off in both Tablet only or with Charging Speaker Dock configurations, while the 256GB models come with a $100 discount.

OnePlus up to $300 off for Father’s Day

OnePlus has now launched a big-tine Father’s Day sale with up to $300 in straight cash savings on its latest handsets alongside notable deals on OnePlus Watch 2 and more. First up, Amazon is once again offering its best price on the OnePlus Open foldable smartphone at $1,399.99 shipped in both the Emerald Dusk and Voyager Black colors in unlocked condition. Carrying a regular list at $1,700, this is a straight up $300 price drop landing on par with the lowest we have tracked at Amazon and $100 below the deal spotted earlier this fall. This same deal is also available at Best Buy and will drop another $100 if you get hooked up with a carrier during checkout. Having said all that, you will also want to consider this deal straight from the OnePlus site as well.

You’ll find this same price drop on the OnePlus Open with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage directly from the official site. There you can score some additional bundle deals on OnePlus Watch 2 with purchase ($100 off there) and land some deals on other accessories as well.

More OnePlus Father’s Day deals:

