Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra has been the most popular Android phone of 2024 so far

Samsung’s flagship lineup is off to a good start, with the Galaxy S24 Ultra being the world’s most popular Android phone of 2024, at least so far.

Counterpoint Research reports that the most popular smartphones in Q1 2024 were, unsurprisingly, iPhones. The iPhone 15 Pro Max, 15, and 15 Pro made up the top three each with roughly 4% share. iPhone 14 was next at 1.9%.

But past that, Galaxy S24 Ultra broke into the top five with 1.9%, making it the most popular Android phone so far this year. This time last year, Galaxy S23 Ultra was at just 1.3% and one spot behind the Galaxy A13 which held 1.9% of the market in Q1 2023.

There’s by no means a huge shift going on here, but it’s notable that a Samsung flagship is the top Android phone right now, and that Samsung also managed to get its higher-end phones into the top 10. Galaxy S24 took up the ninth slot, where the Galaxy S23 didn’t break into the top 10 at all last year. Galaxy A34 and A54 also replaced Galaxy A14 and A04e, meaning Samsung’s higher-end phones are doing better.

Why did the Galaxy S24 series do so much better? Counterpoint attributes it to Samsung’s new series being the “first to reach the market with GenAI features and capabilities.” As we brought out in our reviews, too, Samsung’s improvements to the experience in terms of hardware and battery life also went a long way to making these better overall devices.

More on Samsung:

Follow Ben: Twitter/X, Threads, and Instagram