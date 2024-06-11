Google Meet getting more Material 3, adds-on for Android

Google is rolling out a pair of updates to Meet, starting with Material 3 on the web client. Then there’s support for third-party add-ons in Google Meet on Android.

Google is “gradually improving and modernizing the in-call experience” with Material 3. There will be “more updates over the course of the next year that will not only improve the look and feel of Meet, but help you discover and access meeting features quicker in a more intuitive way.”

It’s starting today with the in-call controls at the bottom of meet.google.com, picture-in-picture mode, Meet in Docs/Slides, watching Meet livestreams, and when using Meet conference hardware.

“Dynamic shapes” — circles vs. rounded squares/rectangles — are leveraged to “highlight when you’re muted or when the controls are active.” An updated color palette makes the end call button more vibrant.

Note that this is strictly a design update and that there are no changes to functionality.

This is rolling out to personal and Workspace accounts.

Meanwhile, Google is bringing support for Meet add-ons to the Android app. These third-party apps, like Kahoot! and Figma, are available during video calls. It joins built-in features like Polls and Q&A.

You can find them in the Activities tab under “Installed add-ons,” with Google noting “desktop add-ons that are not currently available on mobile.” This is rolling out to Google Workspace customers.

