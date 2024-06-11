[Fixed] Google’s Weather app on Android, Pixel widgets are down

The redesigned Google Weather app on Android is down this afternoon (PT). This has happened before but it’s far from a common occurrence.

Update: This issue was fixed around 6 p.m.

Opening the Google Weather app shows a “Something went wrong” message as of around 5 p.m. PT. The “Try again” button attempts a reload but fails. This is happening on all Android devices (Pixel + Samsung) as far as we can tell, including Android 14 and 15.

Meanwhile, Pixel phone and Tablet owners are seeing “Can’t show weather” on widgets. The temperature might still show in the At a Glance widget, but that data is not current.

Weather is also missing in Google Discover’s “Your space” carousel and in Google Maps.

The weather integration available in Google Clock on Pixel appears to be operational.

Typing “weather” into Google Search works, with the Wear OS Weather app also functional. You can ask Gemini or Google Assistant for the weather. There are no issues on Nest Hubs.