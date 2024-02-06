 Skip to main content

Google Maps for Android now shows you the weather

Feb 6 2024
Like the iOS app, Google Maps for Android now overlays the weather and AQI when you’re browsing the map layer.

A small rectangular box now appears in the top-left corner underneath the search bar and carousel of place filters. By default, it notes the temperature with an accompanying icon and AQI (air quality index). It can also note if rain, snow, etc. is incoming and at what time.

Tapping opens a card with more weather information, including “Feels like,” high/low temperatures for the day, and a 12-hour forecast that you can swipe through. Tapping the AQI section will load the existing Air Quality map layer for you to further browse.

This weather box, which is a bit tiny, will update as you move around the map. It disappears if you select anything, while Google Maps is using a slightly different set of weather/condition icons than Google Weather.

This started rolling out to Android in recent weeks after being a staple of the iOS client for some time now and a natural integration. As of today, we’re seeing much wider availability (version 11.113.x). Force stop Google Maps if you’re not seeing it live yet.

