The future of ChromeOS is using more Android under-the-hood 

Google announced today that ChromeOS will be “developed on large portions of the Android stack” going forward.

This specifically includes ChromeOS leveraging the Android Linux kernel and Android frameworks.

One obvious benefit of this is simplifying engineering and not needing to do similar work twice by now working off the same kernel and framework codebases. The ChromeOS Linux kernel today already leverages work from Android’s kernel (and vice versa), especially given the work to get the Android runtime (apps) on ChromeOS. Google views this upcoming move to be a continuation of that effort.

One related example of this is how ChromeOS is already moving to the Android Bluetooth stack after previously maintaining its own. The switch (from Bluez to Fluoride) has led to faster pairing, as well as increased Bluetooth pairing success and reconnection.

Google cited AI as a big reason behind the move: “Bringing the Android-based tech stack into ChromeOS will allow us to accelerate the pace of AI innovation at the core of ChromeOS.”

A lot of Google’s consumer-facing work on generative AI is happening on Android. Google already uses the Google Photos Android app to give users access to Magic Editor. In contrast, generative AI wallpapers only just launched on ChromeOS after being available on Android since last October.

Finally, Google sees this change as helping “different devices like phones and accessories work better together with Chromebooks.” In the Bluetooth stack example, most accessories are tested for Android and mobile form factors rather than Chromebooks. ChromeOS switching over allows laptops to benefit from existing mobile support.

The work — which involves chip and hardware makers — is “starting now” but “won’t be ready for consumers for quite some time.”

When they are, we’ll provide a seamless transition to the updated experience.

In the meantime, “regular software updates and new innovations” at the usual 4-week cadence will continue, with work on Chromebook Plus continuing. Google already detailed upcoming ChromeOS features like “Where was I?” and “Help me read” last month.

Google says it “will continue to deliver the unmatched security, consistent look and feel, and extensive management capabilities that ChromeOS users, enterprises, and schools love.”