Chromebook Plus gets a second wave of machines with Intel Core Ultra, more gaming

This week, Google is launching the next batch of Chromebook Plus machines from Acer, Asus, and HP and, alongside more AI, they also bring Intel Core Ultra chips to some machines.

After launching the Chromebook Plus collection last year, Google is back with its partners for a second wave of hardware. This latest iteration focuses heavily on AI, of course. That includes AI wallpapers, “Help me write,” and better Gemini integration. New Chromebook Plus models will also come with a year of Google One AI Premium for free, granting users access to Gemini Advanced.

Google also previewed some future features for Chromebook Plus including “Where was I?,” which can pull together previously-opened windows, tabs, and apps and other new additions.

But alongside the new software is new hardware. Google and its partners are introducing six brand new laptops this week, including also bringing new Chromebook Plus features to one prior release. One of the big new elements at play here is the wider use of Intel Core UItra which first debuted last year.

The two laptops using Intel Core Ultra include hte Acer Chromebook Plus Spin 714 which has Intel Core Ultra 5. Asus Plus Expertbook CX54 (which first launched in December) also has Intel Core Ultra 5.

Other machines in this latest batch all ship with regular Intel chips. These include:

Acer Chromebook Plus 14 with Intel Core i3

Acer Chromebook Plus 516GE with Intel Core i5

HP Chromebook Plus x360 14 with Intel Core i3

HP Chromebook Plus 14 with Intel Core i3

Asus CX34 Chromebook Plus with Intel Core i5

Pricing on the new Chromebook Plus lineup starts at $349, down from $399 in last year’s batch.

Acer Chromebook Plus Spin 714

Asus ExpertBook CX54

Acer Chromebook Plus 14

Acer Chromebook Plus 516GE

HP Chromebook Plus 14

HP Chromebook Plus 14 x360

One of the new laptops, the Acer Chromebook Plus 516GE, is specifically a gaming-focused machine.

The 516GE (pictured above) features a 16-inch display, RGB keyboard, and even has an Ethernet port to enhance cloud gaming options. The 120Hz display is fueled by Intel Core i7 chips with Iris XE graphics, meaning whether you’re playing through something like GeForce Now or playing local games, you’ll get the best performance available. It can offer up to 2TB of storage and up to 16GB of RAM, too.

It will be available later this month starting at $699.

Google is also welcoming three new regular Chromebooks with the HP Chromebook 14 and HP Chromebook x360, as well as the 2-in-1 tablet, the Asus Chromebook CM30 which is powered by a MediaTek 8186 chip. These all cost under $349.

Asus Chromebook CM30

More on ChromeOS:

Follow Ben: Twitter/X, Threads, and Instagram