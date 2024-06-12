Deals: Pixel 7 $355, Backbone One Android controller $80, OnePlus Watch 2 from $250, much more

Your Wednesday edition of the best deals is now live with a return of Google’s regularly $599 unlocked Pixel 7 smartphone back down at $355. We are also tracking a relatively rare deal on the USB-C Backbone One for Android – arguably the best mobile game controller out there – as well as some of the best deals on OnePlus Watch 2 stating from $250, or $270 with a FREE set of OnePlus Buds 3. Everything else is waiting for you down below.

Google’s regularly $599 unlocked Pixel 7 smartphone is now down at $355

Woot is now offering a sweet deal on unlocked Google Pixel 7 handsets down at $354.99 Prime shipped. A $6 delivery fee will apply otherwise. This is a regularly $599 smartphone that is currently on sale for $454 at Amazon. Today’s deal lands at $60 under our previous mention for the lowest price we have tracked on the previous-generation Google Pixel device. Today’s deal is live on both the Obsidian and Snow colorways.

We came away impressed with the Google Pixel 7 after going hands-on and, despite it being the previous model now, it delivers a notable experience at far less than the Pixel 8 – one of those will cost you $700 right now.

Latest USB-C Backbone One for Android now at a rare $80, more

The Backbone One is easily among, if not, the best mobile gaming controller out there, and the deals have arrived. We haven’t tracked all that many price drops on the latest USB-C model for both Android and the latest iPhone models, but Amazon is now offering the 2nd generation USB-C Backbone One Mobile Gaming Controller down at $79.99 shipped. This deal includes both the white PlayStation edition and the black Xbox-style model at the discounted rate. Regularly $100, these Android and iPhone 15 controllers are now seeing solid 20% price drops to deliver the lowest price we can find and a match of our mention from early spring – the only other time it has dropped this low in 2024. Outside of the short-lived Black Friday and holiday offers last year at $10 less, this is on par with the best deals we have seen.

OnePlus Watch 2 hits $250 Amazon low, or $270 with FREE OnePlus Buds 3

The OnePlus Father’s Day sale rages on through this week, but it’s time to give some love to the new OnePlus Watch 2. It landed earlier this year as a marked improvement over the previous iteration, is one of the nicest looking intelligent wearables on the market in my opinion, and it’s now at the best prices we have tracked post launch. Just after receiving a substantial update last month, Amazon is now offering the OnePlus Watch 2 in both colorways down at $249.99 shipped – that’s $50 off and the lowest price we have tracked there since release. While we are also tracking a new $80 all-time low on the latest OnePlus Buds 3, if you buy OnePlus Watch 2 directly from the site, you can score it down at $269.99 shipped with a FREE set of regularly $100 OnePlus Buds 3. So $50 in straight up savings from Amazon, or $130 off going direct, and that’s before the guaranteed $50 trade-on value.

I have said it enough times around here, but I’m a lover of pure, mechanical timepieces for the wrist, no heart rate tracking and fancy displays needed for me. While I do love an Apple Watch Ultra 2, there’s something about the more traditional look of the OnePlus Watch 2 that catches my eye – much like this potentially new edition that was recently spotted in the wild. While it is indeed a smartwatch in just about every way, and one could make an argument that it has a more modern look by comparison to traditional watches, the stainless steel chassis, sporty, almost-diver-like crown, and traditional-looking lugs really do it for me.

New 2024 OnePlus ANC Buds 3 hit the Amazon low at $80

Alongside today’s Father’s Day deals, Amazon is now offering the new OnePlus Buds 3 down at $79.99 shipped. Regularly $100, this set launched for the first time back in February and is now seeing one of the only price drops we have tracked yet – there were some bundle offers with more pricey tech and the like previously. Today’s deal is live on both the Metallic Grey and Splendid Blue sets and is now matched directly from OnePlus. These buds have seemingly received mostly universal praise across the internet for hitting well above their pay grade while delivering notable ANC action and lengthy battery life.

As detailed in our launch coverage, the OnePlus Buds 3 are considered a mid-tier option that deliver on pro-grade features with a price that lands well below the regular $180 on the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 (they are currently on sale for $130).

Score a 2024 98-inch TCL 120Hz AirPlay 2 Google Smart TV at the $2,000 low ($1,000 off), more from $298

