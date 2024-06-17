 Skip to main content

LineageOS 21 now officially supports the Nintendo Switch

Avatar for Damien Wilde  | Jun 17 2024 - 2:08 am PT
0 Comments
nintendo switch

While mosty people are unlikely to flash Android 14 on their gaming handheld, the Nintendo Switch is now officially supported by LineageOS 21.

We’ve seen Android 10 running on Nintendo Switch before, but this is the first time LineageOS has been “officially” supported for the handheld gaming device. You should be able to flash LineageOS on the Lite and OLED models, too, but it’s worth noting that this is slightly different from a “modded” version of the device. Modded Switch units require a few extra steps and even soldering in some cases if you do not have a launch unit. This is simply a way to add an extra operating system to your device.

The difference here is that Android can be flashed to run emulators and be used for more than the – admittedly limited – base Switch operating system. Because Android isn’t technically “installed” on the Switch, but rather an external microSD card, you can switch between the default system and Lineage at any time.

Because the Switch works best with a dock, there is a LineageOS 21 build that utilizes Android TV to work better when in the docked state. However, a known bug prevents ADB from working correctly with this version. That’s a pretty big roadblock, so we’d suggest holding off until it is resolved if you want this version. Luckily, Project Treble is fully supported, so getting updates on your Nintendo Switch once you have flashed LineageOS 21 should be a seamless process.

No matter which version you intend to install, you’ll need some extra hardware including USB-C cable, FAT32 formatted microSD card, and a PC. Flashing LineageOS 17.1 will remove any and all data from the Switch, so it’s wise to backup beforehand. You’ll still need to sideload a few other bits and pieces including the Google Apps package and an Alarm Disable zip file for full functionality.

Full instructions and downloads for getting started with LineageOS 21 on your Nintendo Switch are available here. A further post details some of the known issues and more over on the XDA Forums. If you want to know more about LineageOS 21, then check out our full hands-on below:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Android 14

Android 14
LineageOS

LineageOS
Nintendo Switch

Author

Avatar for Damien Wilde Damien Wilde

Damien is a UK-based video producer for 9to5Google. Find him on Twitter: @iamdamienwilde. Email: damien@9to5mac.com

Damien Wilde's favorite gear

Google Pixel 8a
Nothing Ear

Nothing Ear

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing