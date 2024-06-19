Sunbird says it is expanding its iMessage for Android app to more users, may come with a subscription

After reintroducing its app in April following a privacy nightmare last year, Sunbird has announced that its iMessage service for Android will be available to more users, but it might end up coming with a cost.

In a press release issued last week, Sunbird announced that the 171,000 users on its waitlist will be getting invites to start using the app in beta. These invites are said to be rolling out “in phases” starting this month. The new beta only supports iMessage, but will eventually re-add support for RCS via Google Messages, Sunbird says.

So far, though, we haven’t been able to find many users who have actually gotten access to the app since Sunbird’s announcement.

Two users on Reddit claim to have received emails with an invite to the new Sunbird beta, with one user mentioning that the email discussed a $1.99/month subscription fee. To date, Sunbird hasn’t charged for its service, so this is quite a big change, and it’s interesting that it’s not mentioned in the press release at all.

It’s, of course, worth noting that, thus far, there’s just one report of this that we could find. As such, it’s not clear whether or not Sunbird is actually charging a subscription for its service. There are also a couple of users who have noted that Sunbird’s Discord channel has either disappeared or been renamed.

These reports are all limited, but given the company history we’re dealing with here, it seems reasonable to take user reports, even if limited, with a level of truth.

9to5Google’s Take

Sunbird is bold, I’ll give them that.

Since the app’s original debut, the lack of public access to the app led to confusion over if it actually worked and, when it did finally become available, it was immediately discovered to be a security nightmare. Sunbird said in April that it had fixed its security woes, but not without that announcement having some confusing bits within, as we pointed out.

This latest press release isn’t also without some oddities. For one, Sunbird pokes at the fall of Beeper Mini, and quickly follows that by touting “extensive media coverage” and confidence of how it can “securely” use iMessage without acknowledging that much of the media coverage surrounding it has been about the security issues and countless questions. The entire press release, quoted in part below, reads as an investor pitch more than an announcement of expanded availability.

Sunbird’s approach to bridging the messaging gap between Android and Apple users is rooted in security and innovation. Unlike third-party attempts that involved unauthorized access to iMessage, Sunbird’s platform provides a secure bridge for communication within Apple’s ecosystem. Since the app’s initial public announcement in November 2022, Sunbird received extensive media coverage and tens of thousands of users have communicated through iMessage via Sunbird. This media coverage and usage did not lead to third-party interference, and the company remains confident about its method of securely connecting Android and iPhone users.

It just all makes me feel very uneasy about it all, especially given that this flew under the radar for over a week and hardly anyone has talked about getting access.

The idea of paying for iMessage on Android was appealing last year, but with RCS now in the picture, it seems ludicrous before you even bring up Sunbird’s sketchy past.

How do you feel about it?

More on Android:

Follow Ben: Twitter/X, Threads, and Instagram