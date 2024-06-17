 Skip to main content

Gemini in Google Messages drops Pixel, Samsung requirement; expands to India

Avatar for Abner Li  | Jun 17 2024 - 10:23 pm PT
google gemini app android

Following the European expansion at the start of June, Google is bringing the Gemini app and the latest Gemini Advanced features to India. There’s also some new Gemini in Google Messages developments. 

The Gemini app is now available in Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Turkey. You can download it via the Play Store or opt-in via Google Assistant. On iOS, you’ll find a new toggle switcher at the top of the Google app. 

Google says it’s “particularly excited” about launching in India “given the country’s strong mobile-first culture. There’s support for English and nine Indian languages: Hindi, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

Meanwhile, Gemini Advanced powered by 1.5 Pro is now available in Hindi, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. This includes the 1-million token context window, document uploads, and data analysis. 

Google Messages Gemini

Finally, Gemini in Google Messages is coming to India, starting in English. Tap the Start chat FAB > Gemini to access it. 

Earlier this month, Google limited Gemini in Messages to:

  • Pixel 6 or later
  • Pixel Fold
  • Samsung Galaxy S22 or later
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Flip or Z Fold

The requirements have now been updated to just an “Android device with 6GB of RAM or higher.”

