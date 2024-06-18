Here’s everything new in Android 15 Beta 3 [Gallery]

Android 15 Beta 3 is available today with final system behaviors as part of the Platform Stability milestone.

Over the coming hours, we’ll dive into all of Android 15 Beta 3’s new features and every single change. (The newest updates will be at the top of this list. Be sure to check back often and tell us what you find in the comments below.) Android 15 Beta 2 screenshots appear on the left and Beta 3 on the right.

If you want to quickly install Android 15 Beta 2 on your compatible Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel Tablet, Pixel Fold, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, or Pixel 8a, be sure to check out our step-by-step guide.

For reference, here’s everything new in Android 15 Developer Preview 1, DP2, Beta 1, and Beta 2.

Updating…

Volume menu can no longer be minimized

‘Speakers and displays’ label removed

Adaptive timeout

“Automatically turns off your screen if you’re not using your device”

Device & app notifications -> Notification read, reply & control

More prominent Circle to Search off switch

Shortcut to Color contrast preferences in Settings > Display

Android Safe Browsing

Settings > Security & privacy > More security & privacy

“Live threat protection sends some app or webpage info to Google for checking, without identifying you or your device. Google can’t use Android Safe Browsing data to see, track, or log your browsing activity.”

Show long app names

Pixel Launcher Home settings > App list settings

Screenshot 2: Disabled | 3: Enabled

In a nod to the codename (see below), there’s now an ice cream cone in the system icon.

No more VanillaIceCream

Home Controls screensaver for Pixel Tablet

Redesigned screenshot preview

Actions placed below the preview

Looks a bit odd when there are just two actions (Share + Markup)

Resolved issues

Resolved developer-reported issues

Fixed an issue where disabling polling using the setDiscoveryTechnology method didn’t disable polling. (Issue #341196917

method didn’t disable polling. (Issue #341196917 Fixed an issue that prevented the system sharesheet from loading in some cases. (Issue #340936670)

Fixed an issue that caused the system Settings app to crash when accessing screen saver options. (Issue #340917853)

Fixed an issue that sometimes caused the screen unlock icon to be displayed when notifications were on screen. (Issue #340923963)

Fixed an issue that prevented mobile network security settings from being changed. (Issue #335438231)

Other resolved issues

Fixed an issue with the Android Emulator that caused Simpleperf to crash when running a CPU profile.

Bluetooth resolved issues

Resolved an issue where Bluetooth LE scans could persist in the system after an app crash.

Fixed a bug in Bluetooth LE legacy advertising, where AdvertisingSet.setScanResponseData did not return ADVERTISE_FAILED_DATA_TOO_LARGE when scan response data exceeded the 31-byte limit.

did not return when scan response data exceeded the 31-byte limit. Fixed a bug that caused LE connection failures on the GATT server by passing the address type from BluetoothGattServer.connect to native.