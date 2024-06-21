Samsung website briefly confirms ‘Galaxy Watch Ultra’ with LTE, 47mm size

As we’ve seen in countless leaks, Samsung has a new Galaxy Watch on the way, and now the company’s website has confirmed the name of the “Galaxy Watch Ultra” alongside an LTE model.

Spotted by the folks over at 91Mobiles, Samsung’s website briefly published a support page that directly named the Galaxy Watch Ultra. The page has since been taken down, but it clears up any question on the branding, as it was always possible Samsung could end up calling the device “Watch 7 Ultra,” as it did with 2022’s Watch 5 Pro.

The same support page also confirms that, unsurprisingly, Samsung will offer an LTE variant of the Galaxy Watch Ultra. It’s also mentioned that the watch is a 47mm size. That’s only slightly bigger than the largest Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, which is a 46mm smartwatch.

Previously leaks have shown off the funky squarish-circle design of the Watch Ultra, and reactions have been divisive thus far. The smartwatch is also expected to have a bigger battery, but it’s unclear what else Samsung will have in store for it.

