 Skip to main content

Samsung’s Wear OS internet browser now works better on Pixel Watch

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Jun 19 2024 - 5:46 am PT
0 Comments

After a couple of years, Samsung has updated its Wear OS internet browser app to work better on smartwatches other than its own with the introduction of a couple of new gestures.

Samsung’s smartwatch “Internet Browser” app debuted back in 2021 not long after the Galaxy Watch 4 launched. The app is a handy tool in a pinch for accessing information directly from your Wear OS watch, but it was certainly designed primarily with Galaxy Watch in mind. While the app was perfectly available to other Wear OS smartwatches, it worked best on a Galaxy Watch.

As SamMobile points out, the app allowed users to tap the hardware buttons to go back and forth between webpages, but there was no such option on non-Samsung smartwatches.

Now, in an update rolling out, Samsung Internet Browser for Wear OS now supports gestures to go back and forward between webpages. We tested the update out on a Pixel Watch 2 and it allows you to swipe from the left side to go back, or the right side to go forward. It works well, and it probably should have been in place this whole time. This same improvement should prove helpful on other compatible Wear OS watches too, such as TicWatch and Montblanc models.

The update is available in v3.2.00.8 of Samsung Internet Browser for Wear OS which is available for download via the Play Store.

More on Wear OS:

Follow Ben: Twitter/XThreads, and Instagram

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Samsung

Samsung

Samsung is a technology conglomerate based out o…
Wear OS

Wear OS

Wear OS is Google's wearable platform which is d…

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a Senior Editor for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Google Pixel Watch 2

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch 2.

samsung galaxy s24 ultra

Reserve Galaxy S24

Reserve the Galaxy S24 series for free and get a $50 credit, no obligation required.

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing