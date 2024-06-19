Samsung’s Wear OS internet browser now works better on Pixel Watch

After a couple of years, Samsung has updated its Wear OS internet browser app to work better on smartwatches other than its own with the introduction of a couple of new gestures.

Samsung’s smartwatch “Internet Browser” app debuted back in 2021 not long after the Galaxy Watch 4 launched. The app is a handy tool in a pinch for accessing information directly from your Wear OS watch, but it was certainly designed primarily with Galaxy Watch in mind. While the app was perfectly available to other Wear OS smartwatches, it worked best on a Galaxy Watch.

As SamMobile points out, the app allowed users to tap the hardware buttons to go back and forth between webpages, but there was no such option on non-Samsung smartwatches.

Now, in an update rolling out, Samsung Internet Browser for Wear OS now supports gestures to go back and forward between webpages. We tested the update out on a Pixel Watch 2 and it allows you to swipe from the left side to go back, or the right side to go forward. It works well, and it probably should have been in place this whole time. This same improvement should prove helpful on other compatible Wear OS watches too, such as TicWatch and Montblanc models.

The update is available in v3.2.00.8 of Samsung Internet Browser for Wear OS which is available for download via the Play Store.

