What earbud design style do you prefer? [Poll]

The recent news that Samsung could be ditching the “bean” shape of Galaxy Buds Pro in favor of the common stem-style design used by Apple, among others, has been controversial and we want to know what earbud style you prefer.

In the early days of true wireless earbuds, we saw huge variations between what brands would do in the earbud design stakes. As seemingly happens with almost every product segment, though, we saw more follow suit as soon as Apple waded into the true wireless earbud space.

The AirPods pioneered the classic stem style earbud design, and there is a reason they are popular. The stem integrates features like touch controls, while the shape brings the microphone closer to your mouth for calls and voice controls.

Another popular style is bean-shaped or dot-style earbuds. Championed by brands like Samsung, the mostly circular style is small, inconspicuous, and often able to deliver better audio thanks to the more bulbous shape. These are known for their snug, comfortable fit and sleek profile. Google’s own Pixel Buds series are another great example and work exceptionally well with the flat portion of the bud perfect for touch controls.

There are other styles, too, including a blade design. Pioneered by companies like Huawei and OnePlus in recent years, these earbuds have a more elongated shape with a tether attached to a section that often sits behind your neck. The now-defunct Plus Bullets Wireless line has been one of the best implementations of this earbud design.

But what about those who don’t fit neatly into these categories? There’s a whole world of other designs out there, from wraparound buds to completely wireless options that utilize your ear to hook on and stay firmly attached. Perfect for sport, this style of earbud is designed is stay in your ear with excessive movement.

So, the question is: What’s your favorite earbud design style? Let us know using the poll below and be sure to give us your reasoning in our comments section too.