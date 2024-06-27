YouTube details progress on top features requests by Premium subscribers

In addition to announcing the latest features for Premium subscribers today, YouTube shared updates on top feature requests.

For starters, YouTube is “improving the download experience by addressing device storage related issues.”

This will continue to be an evergreen workstream for the YouTube team

The team is also “working on making Premium controls more accessible” by requiring “fewer clicks.” Today, you’ll see a pill-shaped “Premium controls” button in the bottom left-corner of the player when watching music-related videos. This brings up a sheet with larger play, speed, quality, and stable volume controls.

For all other types of content, it’s accessed by getting the settings icon to appear in the top-right corner > tapping the gear > Additional settings > Premium controls.

YouTube is also “addressing an issue where the Continue watching feature doesn’t apply to queuing (and only applies to videos you’re watching).”

Google also mentioned how it wants “members to enjoy a high quality watch experience.” YouTube pointed to the recent launch of 1080p Premium Enhanced Bitrate.

In addition to Premium features, YouTube is working to expand “existing offers to more regions” and “introducing new plans and exploring ways for you to share your benefits with friends in the future.” Today, there’s just YouTube Premium Family ($22.99/month for “up to 5 family members who live within the same residential address”).

More on YouTube: