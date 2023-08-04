 Skip to main content

YouTube rolling out upgraded 1080p Premium on the web, some TV devices

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Aug 4 2023 - 5:20 pm PT
YouTube has confirmed that its new 1080p Premium tier is now rolling out to users on the desktop web client.

“1080p Premium” was first announced earlier this year and made its debut on iOS devices. The new tier is exclusive to paying Premium subscribers, and works on many videos by upgrading the bitrate of the content rather than its resolution, which often leads to a sharper look with more detail and better overall quality.

YouTube has now confirmed to The Verge that 1080p Premium is now rolling out to users on the web.

The upgraded 1080p tier will show up on the web regardless of whether or not you’re paying for Premium, but clicking on it without a paid subscription will lead to a notice that you need to sign up for the upgraded quality. YouTube also added that some TV devices are now available to access the upgrade, including Google’s non-Android-based Chromecasts and game consoles, but there are no specifics mentioned.

The expansion, notably, is the first time YouTube has brought 1080p Premium to anything outside of iOS devices. Back in June, we spotted multiple Android users who were able to stream with the better bitrate, but that hasn’t rolled out any more widely.

