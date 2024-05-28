Verizon myPlan adds discounted YouTube Premium for $10 per month

Verizon introduced “myPlan” last year to let you pick and choose plan features/perks, and an update today adds YouTube Premium at a discount.

YouTube Premium today costs $13.99 per month for ad-free playback, offline downloads, background play, and full YouTube Music access. Google increased the price by $2 last year.

If you’re a Verizon myPlan customer, YouTube Premium will be available for $10 per month, just like Apple Music Family, Apple One, Disney Bundle, Netflix & Max (with ads) bundle, or “Walmart+ membership, which includes Paramount+,” as well as other cellular upgrades.

Verizon says this is an “exclusive monthly price,” with the perk available starting May 30.

The carrier also announced that “Peacock is joining Verizon’s +play content hub on June 5” and “Ultimate Phone Upgrade”:

It gives customers on the Unlimited Ultimate plan Verizon’s best phone and device promos when upgrading, meaning everyone can get the latest 5G phones with 5G Ultra Wideband, along with speeds that won’t slow down no matter how much you use, 60GB of mobile hotspot, high-speed international roaming and global calling to a country of your choice – all included.

With four lines, Verizon myPlan starts at $30 per month for “Unlimited Welcome” and $45/month for “Unlimited Plus,” with the $55/mo Unlimited Ultimate rounding things out.

In other carrier news today, T-Mobile announced it is acquiring UScellular and highlighting how this will improve rural coverage. The Google angle here is that Fi Wireless dropped UScellular last year after a partnership that started in 2016. The acquisition, if approved, could help that area, with a mid-2025 closing targeted.

