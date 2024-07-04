Google Photos hits 10 billion downloads on the Play Store

Google Photos has just surpassed the 10 billion download milestone on the Google Play Store almost 4 years after reaching the halfway mark.

Launched in 2015, Google Photos has become one of the premier cloud-based products in the Mountain View tech giants’ arsenal. Since then, Google Photos has morphed into a complete hub for your images and videos, making it a must-download for most people. It allows you to edit, apply filters, even order physical copies of your favorites in photo books, and utilize a number of Gemini-powered functions like Magic Editor and Magic Eraser.

Undoubtedly, a huge proportion of the 10 billion download figure is owed to the fact that Google Photos now ships as the default media app for most Android devices. This wasn’t the case pre-2017, but many OEM devices, such as OnePlus, Oppo, Xiaomi, and even Samsung, still ship with another gallery app installed. However, the wealth of features and substantial free storage offering for your precious memories is likely driving the app to reach this milestone.

Clearly, interest has not waned, with billions still downloading Google Photos on their devices. While the “free” backup element has disappeared since launch in favor of paid-for Google One subscription plans, few services can offer such utility without asking for reimbursement. Check out our recent guide for getting the most out of Photos below:

Google Photos is now just the 10th Google-developed app to attain this download figure. The last Google app to attain 10 billion downloads was Drive in early 2024. This exclusive club also includes Chrome, Gmail, Maps, YouTube, the Google app, and several core services such as Play Services, Speech Services, and the Android Accessibility Suite.

