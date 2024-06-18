Google Photos on the web gets Material 3 refresh

Material 3 is slowly making its way to Google’s first-party web apps, with Photos being the latest example.

Similar to the other web implementations of Material 3, the core Google Photos gallery is now housed in an internal container that features a white background and rounded corners.

Everything else — including the navigation drawer, which has a new tab indicator, and search bar — is placed on a very light blue background that sometimes borders gray. As always, there’s no Dynamic Color, with some speculating early on how Google could sync themes from mobile. That — or something more basic like an app or account-level theme picker — has yet to happen.

The search field is pill-shaped, but you can barely make out the confines since it’s barely darker than the background. There are no changes to functionality with this refresh.

This is ultimately not a significant Material You refresh, but it’s a nice modernization and a step towards desktop/mobile (especially on tablets) consistency. Google Photos joins Gmail, Drive, and Docs.

