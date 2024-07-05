Google Pixel production in India nears, but ‘most’ phones will be exported to EU and US

As Google prepares to start making Pixel devices in India, a new report reveals plans to export devices made in the country to the EU and the US and that production will begin soon.

In late 2023, Google officially announced plans to start producing some Pixel devices out of India starting in 2024. That has yet to start, but continues to progress towards the start of production. In May, it was reported that Google had selected locations for where Pixel devices would be produced in India.

Now, a new report from Money Control claims that Google is preparing to begin trial production of Pixel devices in India. The report says that Google plans to produce lower-tier Pixel devices (i.e. the Pixel 9) with the help of Dixon Technologies, an electronics manufacturer based in India. Meanwhile, Pro-tier Pixel devices would be produced through Foxconn through the manufacturer’s factories in India.

Full production reportedly starts in September, after Google launches the Pixel 9 series in August.

Beyond that, the report also claims that Google plans to export “a large portion of “most” Pixel devices produced in India to other regions, with the European Union (EU) and United States directly mentioned. This is because, comparatively, Pixel sales in India are low despite the fact that they are growing.

