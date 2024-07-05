 Skip to main content

Google Pixel production in India nears, but ‘most’ phones will be exported to EU and US

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Jul 5 2024 - 7:55 am PT
2 Comments
pixel 8

As Google prepares to start making Pixel devices in India, a new report reveals plans to export devices made in the country to the EU and the US and that production will begin soon.

In late 2023, Google officially announced plans to start producing some Pixel devices out of India starting in 2024. That has yet to start, but continues to progress towards the start of production. In May, it was reported that Google had selected locations for where Pixel devices would be produced in India.

Now, a new report from Money Control claims that Google is preparing to begin trial production of Pixel devices in India. The report says that Google plans to produce lower-tier Pixel devices (i.e. the Pixel 9) with the help of Dixon Technologies, an electronics manufacturer based in India. Meanwhile, Pro-tier Pixel devices would be produced through Foxconn through the manufacturer’s factories in India.

Full production reportedly starts in September, after Google launches the Pixel 9 series in August.

Beyond that, the report also claims that Google plans to export “a large portion of “most” Pixel devices produced in India to other regions, with the European Union (EU) and United States directly mentioned. This is because, comparatively, Pixel sales in India are low despite the fact that they are growing.

More on Google Pixel:

Follow Ben: Twitter/XThreads, and Instagram

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Google Pixel

Google Pixel

The Pixel is the smaller of two smartphones desi…

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a Senior Editor for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Google Pixel Watch 2

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch 2.

samsung galaxy s24 ultra

Reserve Galaxy S24

Reserve the Galaxy S24 series for free and get a $50 credit, no obligation required.