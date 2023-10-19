 Skip to main content

Google Pixel devices will be manufactured in India starting in 2024

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Oct 19 2023 - 6:25 am PT
19 Comments
google pixel 8

Google has today announced that, starting next year, it will begin manufacturing Pixel smartphones in India.

Pixel phones have, in the past, largely been manufactured in different parts of Asia, starting in China. As far back as 2019 Google started moving production out of the country, with Vietnam making up a considerable portion of the company’s manufacturing on later models, especially A-series devices, after COVID delays pushed the move further back. Pixel 7 was then said to be made in Vietnam.

Last year, it was reported that Google would move Pixel manufacturing, at least in part, to India.

Now, Google is confirming those plans. In a blog post, Google says it will begin manufacturing Pixel devices in India starting in 2024. This will begin with the Pixel 8.

Google explains:

Today we see an even greater opportunity to make Pixel smartphones available to more people in India, and are very excited to announce our plan to manufacture Pixel smartphones in India. We intend to start with the Pixel 8, and will partner with international and domestic manufacturers to produce Pixel smartphones locally. We expect these devices to start to roll out in 2024, joining India’s “Make in India” initiative.

A Pixel 8 Pro we have on hand, notably, is still made in China.

Google further adds that “India is a priority market for Pixel smartphones” and that India has established itself as a “world-class hub for manufacturing.” The company also notes that Pixel customers in India benefit from 28 service centers in 27 cities, and Google plans to continue to expand its footprint in the country.

More on Google Pixel:

