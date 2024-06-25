Google announces early August 13 event for Pixel 9 and Pixel Watch 3

Google this morning announced that its annual Pixel hardware event will be taking place on August 13. This is incredibly early for 2024 with Made by Google usually taking place in October.

Instead of New York City, Made by Google 2024 is taking place at the company’s headquarters in Mountain View, California. The first two Made by Google events were held in San Francisco before the East Coast shift.

Google teases Pixel 9 Pro with Android and Gemini focus [Video]

This year’s keynote starts at 10 a.m. PT, with the invite announcement coming 1.5 months before the actual event. Last year, Google announced the event a month before it took place.

The invite is very telling for highlighting Google AI, Android, and Pixel:

You’re invited to an in-person Made by Google event where we’ll showcase the best of Google AI, Android software and the Pixel portfolio of devices.

In addition to the Pixel 9, we expect two sizes of the Pixel 9 Pro. The rumored “XL” variant should be the same size as today’s Pro, while Google is finally making a smaller flagship. A Pixel 9 Pro Fold is also expected.

Meanwhile, we previously reported on a 41mm and 45mm Pixel Watch 3, with renders confirming how it looks like the first two generations. We also reported on Pixel Buds Pro 2.

Stay tuned to 9to5Google for live coverage of Made by Google 2024.

Updating…