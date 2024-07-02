 Skip to main content

Bizarre bug causes some Google Pixel phones to crash when using Spotify

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Jul 2 2024 - 10:55 am PT
6 Comments

In a super unusual issue, some Google Pixel owners have noticed that their phones are crashing while playing music from Spotify.

A growing number of Google Pixel owners are reporting (via Reddit) that, suddenly, their phones are crashing while using Spotify. Specifically, when starting to play a song, their phones get stuck in a loop where the system is crashing. The phones don’t seem to turn off, but the system crashes with a message saying that “system UI is not responding” and, in some cases, going back to the lockscreen.

Rebooting the device manually (by long-pressing the power button) stops the crashing loop.

The issue appears to be affecting Pixel 6, 7, and 8 series devices, but it’s unclear which software versions are affected. In our testing on the latest Android 14 update and Spotify v8.9 on a Pixel 8 Pro, we’ve been unable to replicate the issue.

Some have found that clearing app data and cache on Spotify fixes the problem, at least temporarily. That implies that the Spotify app is the cause of the problem.

In a post on its forums, Spotify says it is aware of user reports and looking for a solution. Android Authority points out that Spotify just started rolling out an app update today, July 2, which is potentially the culprit, but user reports started popping up on July 1, so it’s hard to say for certain. Some users also note that similar issues have popped up in the past, but not as widespread.

A fix is likely not too far away, but in the meantime, you can try uninstalling Spotify and sideloading an older version of the app or a beta version to see if that works on your device. Some have also found that turning off Spotify notifications at least temporarily fixes the problem, for some reason.

If you’re seeing this problem, let us know in the comments below.

More on Pixel:

Follow Ben: Twitter/XThreads, and Instagram

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Google Pixel

Google Pixel

The Pixel is the smaller of two smartphones desi…
Spotify

Spotify

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a Senior Editor for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Google Pixel Watch 2

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch 2.

samsung galaxy s24 ultra

Reserve Galaxy S24

Reserve the Galaxy S24 series for free and get a $50 credit, no obligation required.