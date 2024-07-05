Motorola finally remembered to bring Android 14 to its 2023 Razr foldables

After announcing sequel foldables last month, Motorola has finally provided an Android 14 update to its 2023 Razr and Razr+ devices.

Motorola first launched the Razr+ in June 2023 to wide praise from critics and users alike. The later release of the more affordable Razr (2023) in the second half of the year was similarly met with good impressions. However, one worry was Motorola’s iffy track record in software support.

Despite offering a solid timeline for updates, Motorola left a long delay in bringing the next major version of Android to its 2023 Razr foldables. As we pointed out recently, Motorola still hadn’t pushed or even really talked about Android 14 for its previous Razr models.

That’s finally changed.

As spotted by some users, Motorola has started rolling out Android 14 for the Razr+ (2023) and Razr (2023) in the US. The update is rolling out to both devices and carries the May 2024 security patch along with it. For the larger Razr+, the update brings various upgrades for the cover display that are present on the 2024 models. There’s also now support for AOD.

The update doesn’t seem to be widely available to all users just yet, but is starting to appear. One user who bought a Razr and also bought one for their spouse says that one of the two has received the Android 14 update, but the other has not.

Motorola seems to be rolling out Android 14 to 2023 Razr models gradually. We’ve not been able to get the update on our Razr+ (2023) yet.

YTechB also spotted that Motorola has quietly put up a support page detailing new features in Android 14 on the Razr 40 series, though the international update doesn’t seem to be available yet.

This comes almost immediately after Motorola launched the Razr (2024) and Razr+ (2024) with Android 14 available out of the box, but around nine months after Google first released the update on Pixel phones.

Do you have a Razr? Has Android 14 shown up yet? Let us know in the comments below.

