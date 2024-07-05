 Skip to main content

Motorola finally remembered to bring Android 14 to its 2023 Razr foldables

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Jul 5 2024 - 11:27 am PT
0 Comments
motorola razr

After announcing sequel foldables last month, Motorola has finally provided an Android 14 update to its 2023 Razr and Razr+ devices.

Motorola first launched the Razr+ in June 2023 to wide praise from critics and users alike. The later release of the more affordable Razr (2023) in the second half of the year was similarly met with good impressions. However, one worry was Motorola’s iffy track record in software support.

Despite offering a solid timeline for updates, Motorola left a long delay in bringing the next major version of Android to its 2023 Razr foldables. As we pointed out recently, Motorola still hadn’t pushed or even really talked about Android 14 for its previous Razr models.

That’s finally changed.

As spotted by some users, Motorola has started rolling out Android 14 for the Razr+ (2023) and Razr (2023) in the US. The update is rolling out to both devices and carries the May 2024 security patch along with it. For the larger Razr+, the update brings various upgrades for the cover display that are present on the 2024 models. There’s also now support for AOD.

The update doesn’t seem to be widely available to all users just yet, but is starting to appear. One user who bought a Razr and also bought one for their spouse says that one of the two has received the Android 14 update, but the other has not.

Motorola seems to be rolling out Android 14 to 2023 Razr models gradually. We’ve not been able to get the update on our Razr+ (2023) yet.

YTechB also spotted that Motorola has quietly put up a support page detailing new features in Android 14 on the Razr 40 series, though the international update doesn’t seem to be available yet.

This comes almost immediately after Motorola launched the Razr (2024) and Razr+ (2024) with Android 14 available out of the box, but around nine months after Google first released the update on Pixel phones.

Do you have a Razr? Has Android 14 shown up yet? Let us know in the comments below.

More on Motorola:

Follow Ben: Twitter/XThreads, and Instagram

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Motorola

Motorola
Motorola Razr

Motorola Razr

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a Senior Editor for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Google Pixel Watch 2

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch 2.

samsung galaxy s24 ultra

Reserve Galaxy S24

Reserve the Galaxy S24 series for free and get a $50 credit, no obligation required.