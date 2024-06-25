The Moto Tag is the first UWB tracker to join Google’s Find My Device network

After Google began its rollout of the Find My Device network, the amount of options regarding actual tracking devices has been slim. Even slimmer is the list of trackers that have UWB – ultra-wideband – capability. Now, a new tracking option from Motorola called the Moto Tag is joining the network.

The Moto Tag is a simple little circular device that offers a lot of functionality. As with any other Find My Device network tracker, it ties into Google’s network of location tags. Those tags send encrypted pings off of Android phones in the area, meaning you can find your tag even if it’s miles away. If there are Android phones around it, it will likely be found.

What we haven’t seen yet is a UWB tracker for the Find My Device network. Ultra-wideband connections allow users to easily locate tags close to them. Those tags will read distance and let you know if you’re near or far from the device.

The Moto Tag was intentionally designed to carry the same general shape of the prevalent AirTag, which means users can use (at least some) third-party accessories that fit Apple’s option. It’s also IP67 dust and water-resistant, which adds to the usability of the tag.

A button on the tag allows users to pair the device to a phone, ping it if needed, and even take pictures remotely. The Moto Tag was launched beside the Motorola Razr and Razr+, which benefit from a remote shutter button when folded and propped up.

Motorola is aiming for a release date of August 2 for a price of $29.99. The company will also offer a 4-pack for $99.99. UWB in the Find My Device app won’t be available at launch, though.