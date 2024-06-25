 Skip to main content

The Razr and Razr+ are the first phones to run Google Gemini by default

Avatar for Andrew Romero  | Jun 25 2024 - 9:02 am PT
Earlier today, Motorola announced its latest foldables – the Razr and Razr+. These devices look to be the first Android devices to run Google’s new Gemini AI assistant by default, complete with key shortcuts.

Google began rolling out Gemini in place of Google Assistant earlier in the year, and it has since become an option for Android users for tasks and general queries. Up to this point, it hasn’t been a mandatory tool on Android phones and requires the Gemini app.

The Motorola Razr and Razr+ ditch that trend, opting to offer Google Gemini in partnership with Google as the official digital assistant on the foldable phones. Instead of bringing up Google Assistant when the power key is held down, Gemini appears and waits to be prompted with some question or command.

Going through the setup process for a new Motorola Razr 2024, users will be prompted to opt into Google Gemini. No additional app downloads are necessary, and Motorola’s setup process makes it pretty easy to start using Google’s AI companion.

The 2024 Razr phones were announced today and run a very minimal skin over stock Android. It’s a very nice variation of the OS, and Motorola has received our praise over the last couple of years for the OS. This edition of Motorola’s Android skin is no different, and it focuses on bringing Google’s latest AI features.

While Gemini is essentially available for most Android phones, it’s never a default option. This rollout seems to reflect Google’s ambition to ditch Google Assistant and allow Gemini to replace it as the de facto digital assistant. It may also be a sign that further releases will begin to offer Gemini as an assistant option, though it’s doubtful Samsung will move away from Bixby as the primary shortcut option.

The Motorola Razr and Razr+ will be available on July 10 starting at $699 and $999, respectively.

