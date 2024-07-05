Which Pixel 9 series device are you most interested in? [Poll]

We’re getting four – yes, 4 – devices at the earlier than usual Made by Google on August 13. The Pixel 9 is getting more flavors than ever before, but which are you most interested in?

In years prior, we’ve had a simple decision of just a small Pixel and a larger “Pro” Pixel. Some 10 months after the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro, we’re getting the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro “XL,” and Pixel 9 Pro Fold. Two smartwatches will also be included for good measure.

The naming convention seems silly, but it could help align all of the hardware under one banner. Is this sensible? That’s for you – the potential buyer or ardent Pixel fan – to decide.

Lots of supposed hardware improvements are said to be coming. These include an Ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner, an updated Tensor G4 processor, and a new boxier design. The latter is going to be one of the most notable changes to the Pixel series since its inception.

Following or adopting a more iPhone-like design could be a big win or even mean that fewer people are interested in the Pixel 9 than in the bubbly, friendly aesthetic that Google has cultivated with the entire Pixel lineup – and associated Android builds – over the past 4-5 years.

Having lots of choices is a good thing, and we’re pleased that Google is injecting a couple of extra options into the usual end-of-year product release cycle. It was only a couple of months ago that we were talking about the Pixel 8a. Could the four-device launch approach mean the A-series is under threat? That’s another question for another day.

What Pixel 9 series device are you most interested in picking up or learning more about? Let us know using the survey below and we’ll share results in the coming days.