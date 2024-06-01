Pixel 9 leak reveals Tensor G4 specs, benchmarks

After being photographed, the leaked Pixel 9, 9 Pro, and 9 Pro XL have now been subjected to preliminary benchmarks, while we now have details on the Tensor G4.

According to benchmark test results from Rozetked, the Tensor G4 has a 1+3+4 core configuration with the Cortex-X4 serving as the prime/flagship. This is followed by three middle Cortex-A720 cores and four little Cortex-A520 cores.

The original Tensor and G2 had a 2+2+4 core configuration, while the G3 went to 1+4+4. Here’s the historical comparison:

Tensor Tensor G2 Tensor G3 Tensor G4 2x Cortex-X1 (2.8 GHz) 2x Cortex-X1 (2.85 GHz) 1x Cortex-X3 (2.91 GHz) 1x Cortex-X4 (3.1 GHz) 2x Cortex-A76 (2.25 GHz) 2x Cortex-A78 (2.35 GHz) 4x Cortex-A715 (2.37 GHz) 3x Cortex-A720 (2.6 GHz) 4x Cortex-A55 (1.8 GHz) 4x Cortex-A55 (1.8 GHz) 4x Cortex-A510 (1.7 GHz) 4x Cortex-A520 (1.95 GHz)

With the Cortex-X4 (which is what the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 is using), Arm touts a 15% performance improvement compared to the previous generation and 40% better power efficiency.

On the A720 front, there’s a 20% boost in power efficiency compared to its predecessor, while the A510 touts similar 22% gains.

These devices are not running final software and there are months of optimization and tuning ahead. You should take that into consideration when looking at the AnTuTu benchmarks for the Tensor G4 on the Pixel 9 series. There are some performance gains, with the Pixel 8 included for comparison.

Pixel 8: 877,443 points

Pixel 9 (Tokay): 1,016,167

Pixel 9 Pro (Caiman): 1,148,452

Pixel 9 Pro XL (Komodo): 1,176,410

With Tensor G5 on the Pixel 10 expected to switch to TSMC, the Pixel 9 and Samsung-made chip might have a significant asterisk for buyers this year. Previous leaks said the Tensor G4 would use Samsung’s latest 4nm process and packaging method. FOWLP (Fan-out Wafer Level Packaging) is said to continue to improve heat management and power efficiency.