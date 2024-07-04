Pixel 9 and 9 Pro rumored to use ultrasonic fingerprint sensor

Since the Pixel 6’s switch to an under-display fingerprint sensor, people have complained about unlock performance being a regression from the days of Pixel Imprint. Performance has improved over the years, but the Pixel 9 series is now rumored to adopt an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor.

According to Android Authority, the Pixel 9 and 9 Pro will get an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, specifically the Qualcomm 3D Sonic Gen 2. (The Pixel 9 Pro Fold will stick to its side-mounted sensor integrated into the power button.) Inaudible sound waves “read a finger‘s valleys and ridges” and create a “reproduction of the scanned fingerprint.” It’s used on Samsung’s Galaxy S24 Ultra.

This component (QFS4008) was introduced in early 2021 with an 8x8mm surface area. The first-generation scanner was 4x9mm, with the 77% larger surface area allowing for easier finger placement while capturing (1.7x) more biometric data. It’s also said to be “faster compared to legacy solutions when fingers are wet.”

For comparison, optical fingerprint sensors work by shining a bright light and essentially taking a picture. Google’s first implementation with the Pixel 6 was rough, especially with screen protectors. The company responded to complaints with a new sensor on the 6a. One notable change there, which persists all the way to the 8a, is how you went from being able to register five fingers to just four.

It’s surprising that Google waited this long to switch. Fortunately, with the Pixel 8, we have universal face unlock that has worked quite well. Of course, the camera-only implementation means it might never work in low-lighting conditions, thus requiring other forms of reliable unlock.

More on Pixel 9: